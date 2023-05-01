W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $800.00 at Loop Capital

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $695.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.70. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $670.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $614.36.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

