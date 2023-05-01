W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $800.00 at Loop Capital

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.
W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $695.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.70. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $670.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $614.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About W.W. Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.
