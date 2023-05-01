Washburn Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

HON traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $200.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,961. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $133.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

