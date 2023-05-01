Washburn Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.42. 94,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,697. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.43.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

