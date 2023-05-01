Washburn Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.8% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,374,000 after purchasing an additional 735,200 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.80. 519,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,259. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.