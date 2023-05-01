Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $7.56 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 6.9% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $322.28. 6,813,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,085,125. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $334.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

