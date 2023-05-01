Washburn Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,295 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,294,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,355,000 after purchasing an additional 81,617 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,114,000 after purchasing an additional 625,929 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $108,304,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $88,092,000.

SCHB traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 94,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,697. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

