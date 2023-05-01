Washburn Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.7% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.20. 147,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,601. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

