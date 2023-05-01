Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 0.9% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 51.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.28. 217,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,037. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.67.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

