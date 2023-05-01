WAXE (WAXE) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One WAXE coin can now be bought for about $64.73 or 0.00231319 BTC on popular exchanges. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $35,124.73 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAXE has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

