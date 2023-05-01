Waycross Investment Management Co Acquires New Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,543 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Adobe by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after buying an additional 437,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock worth $202,841,000 after buying an additional 434,644 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,373,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 729.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,833 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,069,000 after buying an additional 396,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $375.76. 421,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,634. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

