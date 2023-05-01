Waycross Investment Management Co Buys New Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. T-Mobile US accounts for 1.0% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,379,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 969.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,788,000 after purchasing an additional 917,150 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in T-Mobile US by 492.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 842,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,184,850,000 after purchasing an additional 773,622 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.55.

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.66. 1,600,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,270,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.90 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

