Waycross Investment Management Co Buys Shares of 11,726 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. PACCAR comprises approximately 1.2% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.19. 432,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $76.71.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.