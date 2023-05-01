Waycross Investment Management Co Buys Shares of 11,726 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. PACCAR comprises approximately 1.2% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Stock Performance
Shares of PCAR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.19. 432,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $76.71.
PACCAR Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.
PACCAR Profile
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PACCAR (PCAR)
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
- Checkpoint Software Leads Cyber-Security Stocks
- Is United Airlines Playing a Game of Limbo with Its Guidance?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock is Ready to Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.