Waycross Investment Management Co Buys Shares of 44,800 Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,153 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,535 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,343 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.43. 388,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,296. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

