Waycross Investment Management Co Invests $1.03 Million in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Graphic Packaging makes up 1.0% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 35,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 263,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 159,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 166,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.82. 1,067,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,403. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

