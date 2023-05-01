Waycross Investment Management Co Makes New Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 75,095 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,643,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 593,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,464,000 after purchasing an additional 339,320 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12,491.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 127,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 126,164 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,284. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.58.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

