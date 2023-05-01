Waycross Investment Management Co Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.35.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE NTR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.37. 460,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,490. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $67.52 and a 52 week high of $107.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

