Waycross Investment Management Co Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,591 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 85.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $410.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $154.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.26.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $146.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.09.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,039,627 shares of company stock worth $2,980,507,683 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

