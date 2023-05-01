Waycross Investment Management Co Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 79,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 290,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 115,114 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 18,113 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCQ stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 177,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,817. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $19.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.