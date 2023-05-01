Waycross Investment Management Co Takes $1.54 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Steel Dynamics makes up approximately 1.6% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.76. The stock had a trading volume of 277,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,103. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

