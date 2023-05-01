Waycross Investment Management Co Takes $4.94 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCV)

Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 313,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,000. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Waycross Investment Management Co owned 5.97% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,167.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BSCV stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,213. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

