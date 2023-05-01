Waycross Investment Management Co Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,591 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after buying an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,039,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,507,683. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,090. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $154.99. The company has a market cap of $410.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Barclays began coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.09.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

