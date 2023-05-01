West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.06-$2.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.43 billion-$11.43 billion.

West Japan Railway Stock Performance

Shares of West Japan Railway stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.20. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,551. West Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, analysts expect that West Japan Railway will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

