Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $301,727.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,662.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $301,727.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,662.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $8,201,864.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,618.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,834 shares of company stock worth $9,306,731 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $97.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.67.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.