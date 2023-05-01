Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-$5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.70 billion-$9.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.88 billion.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.67. The stock had a trading volume of 884,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,130. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day moving average of $99.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAB. Citigroup increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $803,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,689.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $803,139.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,689.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $8,201,864.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,618.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,731. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,092,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.