Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-$5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.70 billion-$9.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.88 billion.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:WAB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.67. 884,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,130. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

WAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.00.

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $8,201,864.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,618.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $803,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,689.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $8,201,864.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,618.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,731 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.