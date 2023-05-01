WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Further Reading

