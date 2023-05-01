Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) to Issue $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Wintrust Financial Trading Down 1.1 %
WTFCP stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $23.40. 78,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $27.44.
About Wintrust Financial

