WMS Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $167.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.93. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $172.97. The stock has a market cap of $378.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.