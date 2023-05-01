WMS Partners LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

WMS Partners LLC grew its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,474 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,845,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 708,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 121,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 603,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 175,957 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDXG shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of MDXG opened at $3.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $436.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.55.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. Analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MiMedx Group news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 12,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $51,117.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 12,056 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $51,117.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $70,464.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 349,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,605.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,799 shares of company stock worth $370,577. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

