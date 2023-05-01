WMS Partners LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $234.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

