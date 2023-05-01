WMS Partners LLC Lowers Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 12.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in American Tower by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $2,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $204.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.00%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.