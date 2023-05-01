WMS Partners LLC Purchases 227 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $126.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.14 and its 200 day moving average is $135.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

