WMS Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,095 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4,545.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IIPR. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $68.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 27.14 and a current ratio of 27.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.10. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $151.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.86% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.