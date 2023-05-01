WMS Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGS. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in B&G Foods by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 1,675.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $185,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B&G Foods Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on BGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

BGS opened at $16.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.93 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $623.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.86 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -506.67%.

About B&G Foods

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Further Reading

