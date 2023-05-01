WMS Partners LLC Sells 44 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $671.20 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $667.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $692.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,414 shares of company stock valued at $28,857,495 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.