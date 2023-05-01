WMS Partners LLC Takes $235,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,639 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.
DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.77.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.74%.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,122 shares of company stock worth $202,544. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
