WMS Partners LLC Trims Stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,767 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 259.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 721,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 679,798 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $3.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -1.57. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $10.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ABOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

