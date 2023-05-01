Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,918,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,685,228 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 2.44% of Wolverine World Wide worth $20,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $16,264,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 922,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 473,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after acquiring an additional 381,825 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,101,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 938,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 267,330 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

NYSE WWW opened at $16.74 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.04 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolverine World Wide

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,334 shares in the company, valued at $424,767.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

See Also

