Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.2% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in International Business Machines by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.25. 834,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928,874. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.14 and a 200 day moving average of $135.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $114.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

