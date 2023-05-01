Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in California Resources during the third quarter valued at about $895,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 137,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Stock Performance

CRC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.29. 225,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.05.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.65 million. California Resources had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRC. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on California Resources from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About California Resources

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.