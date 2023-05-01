Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 522,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,136,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.41. The company had a trading volume of 44,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,374. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $201.83.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

