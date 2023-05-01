Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.78. The company had a trading volume of 147,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,078. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.36.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

