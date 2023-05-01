Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 172 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.19. 874,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,330. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average is $105.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of $193.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

