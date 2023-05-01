Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 284 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Pariax LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Alibaba Group Profile

BABA stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.18. 6,376,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,841,676. The company has a market cap of $222.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.