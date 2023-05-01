Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Achieves $792.02 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $329.22 or 0.01173507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $792.02 million and approximately $193.86 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,405,720 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

