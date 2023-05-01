Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.86 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0675 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion and approximately $871,055.39 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.0677338 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,501,389.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

