Zcash Price Up 0.8% This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $609.88 million and $17.06 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37.35 or 0.00130849 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00049707 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00033524 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000944 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

