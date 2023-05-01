Zevin Asset Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $2,376,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 75,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,326,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,871,000 after buying an additional 68,179 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Nestlé by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 66,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Stock Performance

NSRGY stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.26. 135,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $102.78 and a 52-week high of $130.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.60 and its 200-day moving average is $117.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nestlé Company Profile

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

