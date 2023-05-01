Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 1,749 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.9% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.43. 1,315,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,027,175. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.56.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

