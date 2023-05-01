Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 895 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Zevin Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

PEAK stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.80. 1,176,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357,360. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.